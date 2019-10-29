We are not condoning corruption, says FUOYE ASUU Vice Chair

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in the Federal University Oye -Ekiti has revealed its decision not to enroll in the federal government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPS) and its decision does not in any way mean promoting corruption in the education sector.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had during the 2020 budget presentation at the National Assembly this month, ordered the stoppage of payment of salaries of civil servants who fail to register for the IPPS by the end of October.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, a new move is part of an effort by the federal government to manage personnel cost, fight corruption and save huge amounts of money.

Similarly, the Accountant – General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, faulted the decision of the lecturers saying the academic body’s position was a clear endorsement of corruption.

While speaking with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital yesterday, the Vice-chairman of ASUU in the Federal University Oye-Ekiti(FUOYE) Dr. Habibat Abubiaro said the lecturers were in no way promoting corruption.

Dr. Abubiaro insisted that the centralized payroll system of the Federal government invalidates university autonomy, saying that the lecturers are only responsible to the governing councils of their respective institutions.

“We are not condoning any corruption at all because we are an autonomous body. The federal government is not paying us directly, the federal government does not employ us directly. We are getting our directive from the governing council, the governing council is the highest decision making body in the university. I know the federal government appointed the governing council but they did not give us appointments.

“It is the federal government that gives universities autonomy and that cannot be reversed since the agreement has been made. We are not in any way supporting corruption.

Furthermore, she disclosed that the Senate President had stated this fact in one of his previous meetings with the leadership of the union and that the union will not go back on its decision.

