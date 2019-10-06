Waterways Bill anti-true federalism, it won’t work ―Clark

Ijaw leader and politician, Chief Edwin Clark in an interview with Vanguard correspondent, Olayinka Ajayi noted that the reintroduced Waterways Bill by the Federal Government of Nigeria is anti-true federalism and bound to fail.

Vanguard journalist, Ajayi asked the former Federal Commissioner for information “What is your view about the Waterways Bill reintroduced by the Federal Government at the National Assembly?” and he replied thus;

“The introduction of the Waterway Bill is anti true federalism. It won’t work. It is against the unity of this country.

“The last decree of 1978 which is entrenched in the 1999 Constitution as amended made it very clear in Section 1 and Section 25 that the lands in the various states are held by the governor in trust for the people.

“Remember it happened during the military regime of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida when the Federal Government had problems with Lagos State on Osborne land in Ikoyi.

“We don’t want such thing. We want the lands in every state to be owned by the people in that state. It is unacceptable to us.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.