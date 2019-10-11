By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed the determination of his administration to revive and boost the production of the N50.3 billion Adiyan Waterworks Phase II project of the state.

The project is estimated to supply 70 million gallons of water daily to residents when completed. Sanwo-Olu, who gave the assurance yesterday, after an on the spot assessment of the water plants, said completion of the project would help to address the acute scarcity of potable water as well as poverty among the masses in the state.

The governor explained that since access to potable water by the residents remained one of the indices of measuring Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, his administration would give priority attention to the completion of the project.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This is a 70 million per day water treatment plant when fully completed, meaning 330,000 cubic metric tons per day this would be the biggest of its type anywhere around Nigeria. This project was started a couple of years back by my predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Fashola.

“But we are here now and we have seen it. The commitment on our side is to see how we can complete this project on time as much as possible on a budget.

“It’s being a very long journey, the contractor is committed to seeing how we can complete this project within 18 months our government commitment is that we will work with them so the contractor Messr Salini Nigeria Ltd, their consultant and the Staff and management staff of Lagos State Water Corporation.

“You can imagine if we are able to bring about 70 million gallons of water to the residents additional to what we already have in Lagos.

“The production is one stage of it, the second stage of it which we quickly want to award is the reticulation. That is to take the water to almost every part that we desire in the state. To as far as Lagos Island.”

He said his administration will ensure that the water plants are running for the benefit of Lagos residents. Sanwo-Olu said, “There is an urgent need to make an additional new investment in reviving the water plants to improve the output of clean water production.

“Though they have 14 pumps running in Akute, Ogun water intake facility, the state government will build additional pump for Adiyan Water Plant 11 still under construction.

“The state government will come out with a robust financial model to change some of the obsolete machines installed over two decades ago.”

Vanguard News