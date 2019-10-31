Was Nnamdi Kanu deported from Nigeria? – Lauretta Onochie asks

By Nwafor Sunday

Following the appeal by the Imo monarchs to the Federal Government to allow the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to bury his mother, Sally Kanu, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has quizzed if Kanu was deported from Nigeria.

Onochie who has been on the forefront of Nigeria’s socio-political issue said that Kanu should go to the Nigerian High commission in London to apply for a Zoo Visa.

Recall that the royal fathers led by HRM Eze Gideon Ejike, had begged the federal government at Amakwo Event Centre in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, to permit the IPOB leader to visit Nigeria and bury his dead mother.

The monarchs equally averred that Kanu was never a terrorist, insisting that Buhari should allow him bury his mother in Nigeria.

Their words, “Kanu is not a terrorist. Terrorists kill but we are yet to see any bloodshed by Kanu. “He is our hero and should be allowed to bury his mother before the beginning of next year. “He deserves the honour and right as the first son to bury his mother.”

In view of the above argument, Lauretta opined: “He should go to the Nigerian High commission London, apply for a Zoo Visa, and wait for approval. Nonsense! Was he deported from Nigeria?.

“Who listens to poorly raised Biafrauds? If it wants to bury its mother in our land, it should ask those who smuggled it out of Nigeria. They might be able to smuggle it in across our borders. It can also fly straight to the HQ of Bight of Biafra in the Atlantic ocean.”

