WAEC appoints Mr Pateh Bah, from Gambia as new Registrar

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has appointed Mr Pateh Bah, from Gambia, as its new Registrar/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a five-year tenure.

A statement by Mr Abiodun Aduloju, Director of Public Affairs at WAEC Headquarters, Accra, Ghana, said the appointment took effect from October 2019 to September 2024.

Bah succeeds Dr Iyi Uwadiae, immediate past Registrar to council from Nigeria, whose tenure ended on Sept. 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uwadiae became registrar to council in 2012 and served his mandatory five-year tenure which was eventually extended by council for two more years.

The new WAEC registrar is a graduate of Pune University, Maharashtra, India from where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1997.

He also holds various postgraduate and professional qualifications from other institutions in India and the UK.

According to the statement, Bah worked briefly with the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, Banjul, the Gambia from 1990 to 1991 before joining the service of WAEC at its Gambia National Office on October 9, 1991.

“His appointment to the position of the 13th Registrar was ratified by the Council – the International Governing Board of WAEC – at its 67th annual meeting held in Freetown, Sierra Leone in March 2019.



“Bah has made appreciable contribution to the development of education. He was a member of the Governing Boards of the Gambia Technical Training Institute and the Gambia National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority.

“He has served as Chairman, Audit Committee of the International Association for Educational Assessment (IAEA) and also currently the treasurer of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

