Vote-buying: Foundation recommends sanction against offending political parties

Cleen Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to impose a significant sanction against any political parties involved in vote-buying in elections.

The organisation suggests that INEC should begin the sanction with any vote-buying party in the Nov. 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi.

Mr Benson Olugbuo, Executive Director of the foundation, spoke in Abuja at the official unveiling of the foundation’s report on the 2019 general elections.

He said that it was important that the electoral body revised the code of conduct for political parties and place greater emphasis on punishing those that do not adhere to it.

Olugbuo recommended early planning and training of INEC’s staff and ad-hoc staff as well as greater security arrangements for corps members deployed to volatile areas during elections.

He added that the use of smart card readers must be made compulsory nationwide to ensure the credibility of elections.

“All problems associated with smart card readers must be rectified as non-use of it undermines the credibility of elections.

“INEC should also improve the process of collection of the permanent voter’s card, while security institutions should ensure prompt payment of its officers deployed on election duties,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Prof. Etannibi Alemika, Chairman, Board of Directors of the foundation, said that the judiciary, media organisations, security agencies and the electoral body must work hard for the success of the elections.

He also charged the National Orientation Agency to carry out adequate voter education before, during and after elections.

