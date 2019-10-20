Visit Naija to Launch Cruisetopia 1.0 in Lagos

Visit Naija is set to launch its inaugural tour tagged Cruisetopia 1.0 to promote and showcase the vast geographical, historic landmarks, and untapped potentials in the tourism industry in Nigeria.

Cruisetopia is a day cruise tour organised by Visit Naija to educate Nigerians and tourists on historical and geographical sites across the country.

Managing Director and Co-founder, Visit Naija, Raymond Maduagwu, explained that the inaugural edition of the tour is focused Lagos and was conceived to showcase the beauty of the nation’s commercial hub to Nigerians, Africans & all who would love to experience the true beauty of the state through internal tourism.

He said, “Having an unforgettable experience doesn’t have to be an expensive venture and Visit Naija is about to prove that with Cruisetopia as the fee is affordable for all.

“It is a day-cation like never before in Lagos; you don’t want to miss out of this edition. Internal tourism is fast spreading within countries and Nigeria isn’t left out.”

According to him, the tour promises to be exciting and captivating activities like themed experiental tour of Nike Art Gallery, wild outdoor experience at Lekki Conservation Centre, Nature shots, comedy by the popular Funny Bone and Networking among others.

“If you have been looking for a truly different kind of social experience in Lagos that will leave you not only entertained, edutained but refreshed? Or perhaps you had wanted to create a special time for your spouse, friends, family members, Teammates or that perfect place to pop the question? This is for you. Tickets are available on Afritickets and Nairabox,” he added.