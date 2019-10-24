In-form Lautaro Martinez fires Inter Milan to victory over Dortmund

In-form forward Lautaro Martinez scored a goal but also had a penalty saved as Inter Milan beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Wednesday to record its first victory in this season’s Champions League.

Martinez put Inter in front in the 22nd minute with his fifth goal in his past four matches for Inter. The Argentina international could have doubled his tally late on but his spot-kick was parried by Roman Burki.

The penalty was won by 17-year-old Sebastiano Esposito, who had troubled the Dortmund defense since coming off the bench and was brought down by Mats Hummels.

As Dortmund pushed for the equalizer it left space at the back, and Antonio Candreva capitalized on that to seal the result for Inter with a minute remaining.

That was about as good as it got for Lucien Favre’s Bundesliga outfit, who created little without Marco Reus or Paco Alcacer and with Mario Götze presumably too ill to come off the bench. A front three of Sancho, Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard failed to provide any aerial threat or anyone capable of playing with their back to goal.

Inter and Dortmund are level on four points in Group F, three behind leader Barcelona after the Catalan side won 2-1 at Slavia Prague.

Source: DW.com

