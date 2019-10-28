Vietnam police take DNA from relatives of suspected truck victims

The bodies were found on Wednesday in a truck container in Grays, about 32 km (20 miles) east of central London and British police are still trying to establish the identity of victims who in many cases lacked identity documents.

In a poor rice-growing area of northern Vietnam, communities have been plunged into mourning with their hope all but lost for relatives who had set out to seek better lives in Europe and were thought to have been aboard the truck.

The hashtag #RIP39 was trending in Vietnam on widely-used Facebook.

Distraught, Nguyen Dinh Gia said he feared there was very little chance he would ever again see his 20-year-old son, Nguyen Dinh Luong, who had been trying to get to Britain after first making it to France.

“Police from the Ministry of Public Security came to get DNA samples, our hair and blood,” Nguyen Dinh Gia told Reuters at Can Loc in Ha Tinh province, where sympathizers gathered at the simple house amid lush rice fields to console the family.

“I advised him not to go because I told him that even though our family had always had nothing and our children were always in hardship, but we brought them up just fine,” Nguyen said.

The father of Pham Thi Tra My, who sent a last text message to her family in the early hours of Wednesday Vietnam time, said police had also been to collect samples of blood and hair.

Vietnam’s government did not respond immediately for a request for comment. Vietnam’s prime minister has called for an investigation into the case.

Police in Britain said on Saturday they had charged one man, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and other offences including conspiracy to traffic people.

On Sunday, police said three people arrested in connection with the investigation had been released on bail. All three had been questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

Initially, British police believed the victims were Chinese, but later sought help from the Vietnamese community. Chinese and Vietnamese officials were both working closely with British police, the countries’ embassies said.

A Catholic priest in the remote town of Yen Thanh in Nghe An province said on Saturday that he believed most of the dead were likely from Vietnam.

