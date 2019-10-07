Breaking News
Video: Watch Mercy’s reaction as she wins #BBNaija show

Mercy Eke, was the cynosure of Big Brother Naija season four grand finale on Sunday, as she was crowned the winner of the show.

The ever bubbling lady was captured in a video celebrating with her fans and almost forgetting to collect her cheque.

Her reaction in the video indicated that she was not expecting to emerge the winner of the show.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mercy was crowned winner during the finale on Sunday.

The win makes her the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.

Popularly known as ‘Lamborghini’, Mercy was touted as the possible winner for the season by show fans and celebrities alike.

The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.

As winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over 40 million Naira, brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes.

