Video: Watch Mercy’s reaction as she wins #BBNaija show

Mercy Eke, was the cynosure of Big Brother Naija season four grand finale on Sunday, as she was crowned the winner of the show.

The ever bubbling lady was captured in a video celebrating with her fans and almost forgetting to collect her cheque.

Her reaction in the video indicated that she was not expecting to emerge the winner of the show.

The Moment when Mercy dived into the CROWD! Who is the F**king Queen Of Highlight?#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/D8CIRdX2Ga — Uncle Ray (@Raynergy) October 6, 2019

Perri finally meets Mercy…..Oh Mikey…You are a winner in all Ramification. I am happy because I know you are Genuinely Happy. Endorsements re waiting on you. #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/LC7cL0Shss — Jessica (@Jessyprodigy) October 6, 2019

Congratulations on emerging the winner of Bbn4: PepperDem!! @real_mercyeke ,You just made history as the first BBN female winner!!Woahhhh!!! You played THE game!! We rode for each other, you were always by my side, my friend, my baby, my confidant!! You’re a queen 👸🏿 pic.twitter.com/R9Q36r4MIF — Ike Onyema (@Iam_IkeOnyema) October 6, 2019

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mercy was crowned winner during the finale on Sunday.

The win makes her the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.

Popularly known as ‘Lamborghini’, Mercy was touted as the possible winner for the season by show fans and celebrities alike.

The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.

As winner, Mercy walked home with cash prize worth over 40 million Naira, brand new Innosson SUV, Dubai trip for two and other prizes.

