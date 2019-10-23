VIDEO: Suspected thief electrocuted while stealing from church

An alleged thief has been reportedly electrocuted while trying to steal a church’s musical equipment and electrical appliances.

According to Olaudah Equiano who shared the video on twitter, there have been several robbery attacks on the church.

In a video that has gone viral, the thief was seen lying on the floor of the church compound with an electric cable on his hand.

Olaudah Equiano while narrating the incident in the video disclosed that the suspected thief entered into the church premises, stole some church equipment, dismantled the standing fan with the aim of making away with it.

He said while the thief was trying to steal the electric wire, power was restored and he was electrocuted.

Olaudah wrote on twitter “For those who don’t fear God Almighty including this kind of petty thieves & those that steal in His Name, He is a God of retribution, He hasn’t changed!!! One day, your cup will be full. Please watch”.

Vanguard Nigeria News