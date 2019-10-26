VIDEO: Smart Adeyemi is my political wife, I will defeat him again ―Sen Dino

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, on Friday, upheld the tribunal judgement that sacked Senator Dino Melaye from the National Assembly.

The appellate court, in a unanimous judgement by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Yahaya Dattijo, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to within 90 days, conduct a fresh election in Kogi West Senatorial District.

The appellate court said it saw no reason to set aside the August 23 judgement of the Kogi State National/State Assembly Election Tribunal that nullified the outcome of the February 23 election that was declared in favour of Melaye and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It, therefore, struck out the appeal Melaye lodged to challenge the majority decision of the tribunal that voided his re-election to the Senate.

Reacting to the court verdict, Senator Dino claimed in a Channels video he is not disturbed by the judgement because he is confident of winning the rerun.

Vanguard News Nigeria.