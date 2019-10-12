Video: Policemen beat lawyer in Onitsha, Anambra

Some officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have been caught on camera assaulting a man said to be a lawyer in Onitsha, Anambra.

Policemen assaulting a lawyer in Onitsha, Anambra State

The video posted on the Facebook page of one Ben Chuks Udoh captured the policemen assaulting the lawyer and wrestling him to the ground.

The policemen could be seen pummeling the lawyer and asking him “what was his concern” in a matter that they were handling.

Watch the video below:

