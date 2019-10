An investigative report conducted by a BBC reporter has revealed that children accused of stealing vanilla beans in Madagascar can spend nearly three years in prison without trial.

The island according to the report is the world’s largest producer of vanilla beans, where a booming industry has led to rising theft.

However, the condition of the Antalaha Prison in Sava, Madagascar is worrisome as these children may be given just one meal a day.



