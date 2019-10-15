(VIDEO) Lagos fire service prevents tanker explosion at Mile 2

As miscreants scoop spilling fuel

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service, Tuesday, prevented a situation which could have turned into an explosion and possible loss of lives and properties when they secured a fuel spilling tanker.

A tanker filled with 33,000 litres of fuel, otherwise called, Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, had spilled its contents along Oshodi Apapa Expressway, at Sanya Bus Stop.

As a result of the situation, miscreants carrying various containers seized the opportunity and besieged the site to scoop the spilling fuel.

However, in a swift response to a distress call, men of the Lagos State Fire Service, State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, which raced to the scene were able to restore sanity and prevented possible fire explosion.

The traffic flow was restored when LASEMA, subsequently, recovered the tanker from the road and towed to a safe location.

