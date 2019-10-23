…As Davido vows to sue for damages

By David O Royal

Social Media on Wednesday came under fire when two sisters released a video accusing Nigerian singer, Davido of impregnating one of them and refusing to take responsibilities

The lady who appeared in the video with her sister identified as Helen claimed she met the musician through his manager named Lati at a party in Lagos.

Responding to the trending video, Davido said the lady’s alleged pregnancy is “audio pregnancy,” meaning the pregnancy is either not real, or that the lady’s claim that he is responsible isn’t true.

As the video continued to trend on the internet, Davido who did not find the accusation and the trend funny anymore, further denied it and promised to give one million naira to whoever will provide necessary information to aid the arrest of the girls.

However, the two young ladies on hearing this, released a new video via their Instagram account, claiming that they were just joking.

Davido in a new tweet revealed that he has found the girls and also promised to sue them for N30bn damages.

He tweeted “FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages !!! Dem go shit that money for kirikiri !! Now back to #RISKY”

