VIDEO: Ladies who accused Davido of impregnating one of them arrested

On 9:27 pm

…as police faults the sidekick of Davido, for handcuffing and parading the two women

Davido, viral video

By David O Royal

Two sisters who accused Nigerian popstar, Davido of impregnating one of them have been arrested on Tuesday.

The social media last week was on tenterhooks with the news of two young ladies, Helen and Susan, who made a video accusing David of impregnating one of them, Susan. 

Recall that mmediately the news was on social media Davido quickly denied the claims.

The two young ladies made another video after Davido reacted to the first viral video, both apologized claimed that it was just a prank and didn’t mean whatever they said in the video.

However, Davido who was already upset vowed to lock up the ladies in jail despite the apology.

In refuting their claim they said, “It was all a joke and you took it personally and started…I’m tired of your people oh.” Helen adds, “Naija, a ya werey gan.”

It is alleged that the ladies were arrested, handcuffed and paraded by Davido’s hypeman, Edward Ijah known as Special Spesh.

In reacting to this, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, faulted the hypeman for handcuffing and parading the two women.

Since the video of their arrest got shared on social media, Nigerians have reacted in diverse ways.

See reactions below:

Davido who saw the viral video on twitter also reacted.

 

Watch Video

