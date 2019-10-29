VIDEO: Ladies who accused Davido of impregnating one of them arrested

…as police faults the sidekick of Davido, for handcuffing and parading the two women

By David O Royal

Two sisters who accused Nigerian popstar, Davido of impregnating one of them have been arrested on Tuesday.

The social media last week was on tenterhooks with the news of two young ladies, Helen and Susan, who made a video accusing David of impregnating one of them, Susan.

Recall that mmediately the news was on social media Davido quickly denied the claims.

The two young ladies made another video after Davido reacted to the first viral video, both apologized claimed that it was just a prank and didn’t mean whatever they said in the video.

However, Davido who was already upset vowed to lock up the ladies in jail despite the apology.

In refuting their claim they said, “It was all a joke and you took it personally and started…I’m tired of your people oh.” Helen adds, “Naija, a ya werey gan.”

It is alleged that the ladies were arrested, handcuffed and paraded by Davido’s hypeman, Edward Ijah known as Special Spesh.

In reacting to this, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, faulted the hypeman for handcuffing and parading the two women.

Since the video of their arrest got shared on social media, Nigerians have reacted in diverse ways.

See reactions below:

If your so called yeye mcm @iam_Davido could arrest this ladies, then he is foolish petty and all the bad things in this world, they were just joking nah,it was just a prank. Dude is so foolish, thats why i can never stan him. I stan @wizkidayo for life for life. https://t.co/DkQEuzqZCe — TORRES ORGAN BLOG (@TORRESBLOG094) October 29, 2019

Remember those girls that called Davido all kind of names and later tagged it a “prank”?

Well “there’s a caught” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SVee40oWok — Da Mayor of Tweet City 🌎 (@iam_damayor) October 29, 2019

Davido who saw the viral video on twitter also reacted.

Fuck it … release the idiots 😇 — Davido (@iam_Davido) October 29, 2019

Davido don catch them oo

😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/tZ0o8H98Dq — Alhaji Moh 👳🏾‍♀️ (@supercoolmoh) October 29, 2019

Watch Video

