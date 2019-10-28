Vanguard Logo

VIDEO: Fire guts Federal Inland Revenue Service headquarters in Abuja

There was a fire outbreak on Monday morning at the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Abuja,  officials said.

According to the officials, the outbreak affected a store attached to a canteen used by the agency’s staff members at the headquarters’ annex.

Federal Inland Revenue Service spokesman, Wahab Gbadamosi, said the inferno was contained from further spread by firemen.

“Firemen who put out the fire are investigating the source of the fire,” he said.

Footage seen on social media showed firemen standing atop a fire truck and pouring water as thick smoke billowed from a patch of the building.

Mr Gbadamosi said additional questions seeking clarification about whether or not crucial or sensitive material were affected would be answered later.

