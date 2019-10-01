Video: Drama as man exchange blows with police officer in Lagos

By Arogbonlo Israel

A yet-to-be identified police officer on Tuesday, was caught on screen exchanging blows with a commoner (name withheld) along Oshodi/Ikeja road, Lagos.

According to an eyewitness account of the story, the police officer was said to be at fault as he was expected to have comported himself rather than exchanging blows with the commoner.

“I don’t expect a Nigeria police officer exchanging blows with a commoner who he is solely responsible to protect as required by the law. It is so ridiculous and demeaning to see a policeman fighting on the street in this 21st century. What a show of shame,” a source told Vanguard.

Our reporter who was at the scene gathered that the police officer had a deep cut on his nose as a result of the conquest while the commoner was bitterly beaten by a group of soldiers that came around to separate the fight between the duo.

The commoner who spoke on anonymity told our reporter his side of the story.

He said: “I was on way coming from the barrack where I went to see a brother (a commandant) of mine when a reckless Okada rider almost hit me while trying to dodge a pothole.

“In reaction, I told him if it were to be police would he have driven recklessly as he did. Unknown to me, this man (police officer) thought I was insulting because he had me mentioning ‘police’ during my conversation with the Okada man.

“So, he (police officer) walked to where I was, took hold of my shirt, and was harassing me. I had no other choice than to fight back before the intervention of the military men who almost took my life without hearing the side of the story (sighs).

“As I speak to you, it is like they pour coal of fire on me, I can’t feel my head any longer.”

All efforts made by our reporter to hear the police officer’s side of the story proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

