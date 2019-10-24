Breaking News
VIDEO: Abduction scene of Justice Abdul Dogo of Akure emerges

The abduction scene of a Federal High Court Judge, Abdul Dogo in Akure, the capital of Ondo state has emerged on social media

VIDEO: Abduction scene of Justice Abdul Dogo
File photo: Armed kidnappers

The Federal High Court judge serving in Akure, Ondo State, Justice Abdul Dogo, was on Tuesday abducted by gunmen.

Dogo was said to have been abducted along with his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border area between Ondo and Edo states while on their way from Abuja to Akure.

Barely 2 days after abduction, a video has emerged where people who witnessed the abduction could be seen explaining how the exercise took place to security operatives.

According to reports in the video, It was a targeted attack and all occupants inside the car of the High Court Judge were abducted.

However, the family of the victim has been contacted by the kidnappers who are demanding for a N50m ransom.

Watch video below:

 


Vanguard Nigeria News

