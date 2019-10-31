Victim bites off sex offender’s penis ‘during knifepoint assault’

A woman severed a man’s penis by biting into it after he allegedly held her up with a knife and began sexually assaulting her.

She then ran from the attacker’s home and went knocking on neighbour’s doors for help while naked and covered in his blood, a police report showed.

Metro reports that Dennis Slaton, 61, a registered sex offender, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping a month after the incident in Greenville, South Carolina, in August.

He had to be treated for his severe injury which he described as ‘pretty tragic’.

Slaton, whose 40-year criminal history includes convictions for sodomy, voyeurism and attempted rape, denies he sexually assaulted the woman.

According to an incident report from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by Greenville News, the alleged victim told police that on 8 August, she was waiting to be picked up by someone she had met online when she saw Slaton’s white van driving outside a motel and motioned for him to pull over.

She claims she got into Slaton’s car but almost immediately felt that something was not right and asked him to drop her off.

The woman offered him five dollars for the ride and he said ‘OK’, the report states. But Slaton continued to drive and pulled a knife out which he then held to the woman’s throat, yelling that she owed him $300 (around £231), she claims.

The police report states he then drove her to his home where he allegedly sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her ‘after he was done with her’.

She bit Slaton on his penis as she fought to get away, severing the organ, before grabbing the knife he had allegedly used against her to stab him in the bottom.

The incident report states she fled the scene, naked and covered in blood, and begged neighbours for help before running to a restaurant nearby where staff called the police.

When officers arrived at Slaton’s house they found him soaked in blood, police said.

After undergoing surgery, he told local media: ‘It was pretty bad, pretty tragic, what happened to me.’ Slaton was released from custody after paying $75,000 – around £57,000 – bond.

The case is ongoing. (Metro)

Vanguard Nigeria News