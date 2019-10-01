Venezuela greets Nigeria on 59th independence anniversary

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian people on the celebration of the country’s 59th independence anniversary

The Ambassador of Venezuela to Nigeria, David Caraballo, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, Maduro congratulated the President and the people of Nigeria on all the achievements recorded by the country in the last 59 years.

The Venezuelan President commended the government in its fight against terrorism and the Nigerian people for their resilience.

He also praised the Nigerian government, labour movements and solidarity groups for their support to Venezuela in the solidarity protest against Trump’s illegal economic blockade on Venezuela.

He said Nigeria and Venezuela share great historical relationships which would be built on for stronger bilateral ties. (NAN)

Vanguard