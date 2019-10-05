Vanguard Journalist, 22 others escape death as boat capsizes in Lagos

A Journalist, staff of Vanguard Media Limited, Godfrey Bivre and 22 other passengers, narrowly escaped death when a speed boat they were travelling on suddenly capsized in the middle of the lagoon from Agbara area en route Liverpool, Apapa, Lagos.

Fortunately, no life lost in the mishap which included two women.

According to survivors, the mishap was as a result of excessive speeding and carelessness of the boat pilot, who disregarded all pleas to reduce the speed of the boat.

According to Bivre, who spoke with Vanguard, all the victims were rescued alive because they had life jackets strapped on them, which made them float in the water before the rescue team arrived.

He narrated the lucky escape, thus,” If not for Divine intervention I would have been dead by now. I left home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, heading for CMS.

“As usual, l headed for the jetty to take a boat heading for Liverpool. A young man in his late 20’s or early 30’s was the pilot We took off from Agbara Jetty exactly, 10 am. Initially, it was a smooth ride until we got to Ojo area of the journey when another boat overtook us.

