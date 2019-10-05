Vacancy at Oriflame Cosmetics: job role, requirements and how to apply

Founded in 1967, Oriflame is a beauty company selling directly in more than 60 countries. Its wide portfolio of Swedish, nature-inspired, innovative beauty products is marketed through approximately 3 million independent Oriflame Consultants, generating annual sales of around €1.4 billion. Respect for people and nature underlies Oriflame’s operating principles and is reflected in its social and environmental policies. Oriflame supports numerous charities worldwide and is a Co-founder of the World Childhood Foundation.

Oriflame is now looking for an Accounts Supervisor to further strengthen our Oriflame Nigeria team. Accounts Supervisor provides support to the Finance Manager and Accounts Manager in matters related to reporting, payments, booking, etc.

Job role: Account Supervisor

Reports to: Accounts Manager

Your responsibilities

Bank Reconciliations / Monitoring of all bank transactions (in conjunction with IBM)

Review journal entries

Bonus reconciliation and payment

End of month accruals

Filing of tax reports monthly

Daily cooperation with IBM

Preparation and verification of documents

Providing invoices and local reports to IBM on a weekly basis

Organize twice weekly payment runs in conjunction with IBM

Local filing of all required documentation

Provision of all reports for auditors

Liaison with auditors during audits daily

First line of answer for audit questions

What we are looking for

Experience in accounting, controlling, audit or tax advisors minimum 3 years

University degree, preferably in accounting or economic sciences or similar (Master’s is preferred)

The ability to think analytically and draw synthetic conclusions.

Broad knowledge of tax law

Broad knowledge of accounting

IFRS knowledge is preferred

Experience of handling banks

How British man, Filipino wife were abducted in southern Philippines

NAF eliminate scores of BokoHaram/ISWAP terrorists at Kirta Wulgo



What we offer

Working at Oriflame means working in a global company defined by a dynamic culture, meaningful work, and professional growth; this is what we offer our employees. As an employer, we demand a lot of our people, but we also empower them to live up to their challenges, to have an entrepreneurial spirit and to deliver on our brand promise. And, importantly, we recognize their efforts and reward their achievements.

Is this the perfect match for you?, Click on the link below to apply

https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1538567999/

Vanguard News