Vacancy at Oriflame Cosmetics: job role, requirements and how to apply

Founded in 1967, Oriflame is a beauty company selling directly in more than 60 countries. Its wide portfolio of Swedish, nature-inspired, innovative beauty products is marketed through approximately 3 million independent Oriflame Consultants, generating annual sales of around €1.4 billion. Respect for people and nature underlies Oriflame’s operating principles and is reflected in its social and environmental policies. Oriflame supports numerous charities worldwide and is a Co-founder of the World Childhood Foundation.
Oriflame is now looking for an Accounts Supervisor to further strengthen our Oriflame Nigeria team. Accounts Supervisor provides support to the Finance Manager and Accounts Manager in matters related to reporting, payments, booking, etc.
Job role: Account Supervisor
Reports to: Accounts Manager
Your responsibilities
- Bank Reconciliations / Monitoring of all bank transactions (in conjunction with IBM)
- Review journal entries
- Bonus reconciliation and payment
- End of month accruals
- Filing of tax reports monthly
- Daily cooperation with IBM
- Preparation and verification of documents
- Providing invoices and local reports to IBM on a weekly basis
- Organize twice weekly payment runs in conjunction with IBM
- Local filing of all required documentation
- Provision of all reports for auditors
- Liaison with auditors during audits daily
- First line of answer for audit questions
What we are looking for
- Experience in accounting, controlling, audit or tax advisors minimum 3 years
- University degree, preferably in accounting or economic sciences or similar (Master’s is preferred)
- The ability to think analytically and draw synthetic conclusions.
- Broad knowledge of tax law
- Broad knowledge of accounting
- IFRS knowledge is preferred
- Experience of handling banks
- How British man, Filipino wife were abducted in southern Philippines
- NAF eliminate scores of BokoHaram/ISWAP terrorists at Kirta Wulgo
-
What we offer
- Working at Oriflame means working in a global company defined by a dynamic culture, meaningful work, and professional growth; this is what we offer our employees. As an employer, we demand a lot of our people, but we also empower them to live up to their challenges, to have an entrepreneurial spirit and to deliver on our brand promise. And, importantly, we recognize their efforts and reward their achievements.
Is this the perfect match for you?, Click on the link below to apply
https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1538567999/