Vacancy at Airtel Africa: job role, requirements and how to apply

Airtel Africa Limited is a pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa. Airtel Africa is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all and is supported in pursuing this vision by its largest shareholder, Bharti Airtel.

Its product offerings include 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless voice and data services and mobile commerce through ‘Airtel Money’. Airtel Africa had over 97 million customers across its operations at the end of December 2018

Job role: Officer PO Processing/ Supply Planning and Fulfilment

Purpose of the Job :

The Supply Planning Officer is responsible for developing an effective and cost-efficient supply plan that ensures optimum/required inventory level for both Network and Commercial items and ensures ordering and delivery are strictly maintained as per plan. The said activities are supported through collaboration with user function, buyers, logistics and Finance, as wells as applying proven supply chain management practices (e.g. S&OP, FIFO, etc.)

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, business, supply chain or other relevant fields.

 Solid understanding of inventory management practices and procedures.

Strong mathematical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of their financial and operational impacts.

Capability to multitask in a fast-paced environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Strong interpersonal skills are also essential to effectively interact with all teams, areas, and levels of business affecting the forecast process.

Expertise on various operating software including Windows and Microsoft Office.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in a demand planning/forecasting role.

Knowledge on any demand Planning and/or WMS software is an advantage.

Strong ethics

High Discipline and professionalism

Self-Motivated and Passionate

Team player

Seniority level: Associate level

Employment type: Full-time

Job functions: Management, Supply chain, Product management

To apply, click this link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1490376580/

Source: linkedin jobs

