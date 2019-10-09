UTME: NIMC advises candidates on NIN enrolment

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has advised all 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates not yet enrolled for the National Identification Number (NIN) to visit any NIMC office nationwide and enrol.

Mr Chuks Onyepunuka, the Information Technology/Identity Database Officer, NIMC gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Onyepunuka, NIN is mandatory for the UTME examination, hence obtaining the NIN qualifies candidates for its registration.

“We have indeed made tremendous progress and of course we can do better. We have successfully built the National Identity Database (NIDB) with capacity to hold over two hundred million records. Also in place is a sophisticated ABIS,” he said.

In June, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) stated that starting from year 2020, UTME/Direct Entry candidates will register for its examinations with their NIN to solve the challenges of multiple registration.

The National Identity Management Commission is charged with several responsibilities and powers as enshrined in its enabling Act No. 23 of 2007.

The Commission was established as the primary legal, regulatory and institutional mechanism for implementing Government’s reform initiative in the identity sector as contained in the National Policy and NIMC Act, Sections 1, 2, 5 and 6.

