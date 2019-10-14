UTME: Group calls for more digital training for students

The Computer-Based Test Proprietors Association of Nigeria (CPAN) has called for more training in digital skills for students taking Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the country.

CPAN President, Mr Maxwell Akwuruoha made the call in Lagos on Monday at the 4th National Conference of the association with the theme: `Technology in Education’.

Akwuruoha said that students taking technical examinations should acquire e-testing skills which most of them lacked.

He observed that an average Nigerian student in the junior and senior secondary schools might end his/her education without knowledge of or operating the computer.

“Examination malpractice in the Nigerian education system is of great concern to all education stakeholders.

“The importance of technology in various aspects of human endeavour accounts for ease, cost-effectiveness and seamlessness in life and business.

“Technology hardly fails when all expected requirements are put in place and the system devoid of undue manipulation,’’ he said.

Akwuruoha explained that following the overwhelming challenge of the e-testing in the 2019 UTME, the association embarked on a fact-finding tour across the country.

He said it was observed that lack of relationship documents and memorandum of understanding aside other factors, was a major challenge facing both JAMB and CBT proprietors.

“CPAN stands in a better position to advocate, through collaboration with government agencies, multinational corporations and other stakeholders for national digital literacy awareness,” he said.

The group, therefore, called for a review of technicalities as it concerned the relationship between JAMB and the CBT centres.

In his remarks, Dr Peter Okolie, Dean, School of Technology, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos said Nigeria was still battling with technological challenges and called for a solution.

Okolie also called on the CBT centres to be proactive in order not to go obsolete as well as be in readiness to train prospective candidates on the use of computer free of charge or for a token.

