Uti, Denrele, others dazzle at ‘Vibezzz Pool Party’

It was a total shut down at the Hardley Apartment, Victoria Island, Lagos, last weekend where the luxury ‘Vibezzz Pool Party’, which was organized by Ravup5 and House of Mafix in conjunction with Vibezzz and Belaire took place.

The Hardley Apartment, touted as a one-stop destination where the best of hospitality is offered to customers who are seeking the best kind of treatment, played host to celebrities from all walks of life, to include actor and TV personality, Uti Nwachwuku, controversial cross dresser, actor and TV presenter, Denrele Edun, General Maleek, ex- Big Brother Naija housemate, Melvin Oduah, prolific Nigerian singer, Djinee, Timi Rogers, sultry Nollywood actress, Nazor Ekezie, light-skinned actor, Bryan Okwara DJ Point Zero among many others.It was an unforgettable night of glitz, unlimited fun, glamour, razzmatazz, meet and greet, as guests who trooped in to savour the varieties Hardley Apartment has to offer, could not get enough of their expectations.

Vanguard