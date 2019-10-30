Useni tasks Plateau PDP on tolerance as factional group holds meeting

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former Senator representing Plateau South senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Jeremiah Useni has appealed to factions in the ongoing leadership tussle in the State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to exercise patience and tolerate one another as steps are being taken to resolve the internal crises in the Party.

Useni who was the Party’s governorship flag bearer in the 2019 election, noted that tolerance is one of the crucial steps in resolving challenges and called on members to wait patiently for the official release of the report of the Senator David Mark led Committee which has rounded up its very wide consultation on the matter.

Addressing a faction of PDP stakeholders at a meeting held at the Party secretariat in Jos, Sen. Useni, in company of his Deputy Dr. James Dalok further charged party leaders and supporters to remain united in purpose and hopeful of the appeal he has filed against the tribunal judgement.

He said “Let’s be patient with each other and try to explain things to one another. As far as I am concerned PDP is intact. I will work with everybody. I am a democrat and will follow democratic norms in talking to our officials and stakeholders on the need to have peace in the party. We should look forward to working with everyone who wants to have a change of heart and rebuild the Party. No one should be afraid of what is happening. Believe in yourselves. Trust in God.”

Earlier, the convener of the meeting, Damishi Sango, explained that he was meeting with the stakeholders to brief them on some vital happenings in the party saying, “Our hands are clean. I stand here and confirm to you that no one has cheated you of any campaign money. I will not resign. The way their allegation against me went viral is the way I am saying that once the Senator Mark committee clears me, let the report also go viral. I am the chairman of the party in Plateau, and correspondences are addressed to me, not to anyone else.”

The stakeholders resolved to stand by the truth always and called for all efforts to be made to unite and strengthen the party.

Vanguard