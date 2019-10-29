Use your mandate to tackle corruption, injustice Osinbajo tells PCC

The Federal Government has urged the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) to use its mandate, in collaboration with other agencies, to tackle corruption and injustice in the country.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, made the call at the opening ceremony of the International OMBUDSMAN Expo Exhibition, organised by the PCC on Tuesday in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PCC is hosting over 100 countries for the first-ever exhibition tagged: `International OMBUDSMAN Expo (IOE) 2019’.

The aim of the event is for the exhibitors and participants at the expo to have a unique opportunity to share their experiences, network and enhance their capacity and operation across different countries.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser on Social Investment, office of the Vice President, expressed delight over the uniqueness of the event, being conceived as the largest of OMBUDSMEN across the globe.

“I am informed that this event is unique having been conceived as the largest gathering of OMBUDSMEN from various jurisdictions across the globe for the exhibition of the practice and operation of OMBUDMASHIP.

“Rather than the traditional talk shops, which is the norm, its uniqueness lies in the facts that it is first of its kind and Nigeria is, therefore, glad to be hosting this novel and historic event. “

According to him, the theme of the event is no doubt, a proactive one, touching on the ultimate objective of the OMBUDSMAN mandates.

He said the institution was established by the constitution or statute headed by a high-level public official, who received complaints about injustice and maladministration from aggrieved persons against government`s agencies, officials among others.

Osinbajo, therefore, tasked OMBUDSMAN on power to investigate, criticise and recommend corrective actions and generally to publicise administrative actions against illegal acts.

Also, Malam Muhammad Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, said he was particularly delighted as the first-ever international OMBUDSMAN conference being hosted by Nigeria, was holding in the FCT.

Represented by Mr Yusuf Wodi, Solicitor-General, Federal Capital Development Authority, Bello said the FCT administration was working harder to make Abuja a destination of choice for conference, tourism and event such as OMBUDSMAN expo conference.

“We recognise and appreciate the critical role of the ombudsman in public service delivery and good governance.

“Therefore, any insight into how these institutions execute their roles and make a difference in the performances in the governments and organisations across the globe is of paramount interest to us. “

Also speaking, Prof. Victor Ayeni, Director, Governance and Management Services International, UK, explained that ombudsman institution was created over 200 years ago with the aim of assisting mankind in solving their various problems.

According to him, mankind and society, particularly in Africa, have increasingly faced with a lot of difficult problems that can indeed be solved by single and then using the applied institutional front.

“And one of those institutional fronts is represented by the OMBUDSMAN. “

Earlier, Mr Chille Igbawua, Chief Public Complaints Commissioner, PCC in his opening remark, appreciated all the participants, who came from both local and international to attend the first-event in Nigeria.

According to him, the programme avails both the exhibitor institutions and the participating public the opportunity of peer review and practical experience of the operations of the OMBUDSMAN.

NAN reports that the theme of the event is, `Extending the OMBUD Frontiers: Better Governance, Enhanced Performance`.

