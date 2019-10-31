US to support treatment of additional 60,000 PLHIV in Lagos

By Sola Ogundipe

The US Government has reiterated its focus to help identify and provide treatment to approximately 60,000 People Living with HIV, PLHIV, in Lagos State who has not previously received such treatment.

A statement issued by the US Consulate General Public Affairs section in Lagos explained that the support is to be provided under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, PEPFAR, administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, CDC, U.S. Department of Defense, and U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID, to implement the Anti-Retroviral Treatment, ART, Surge programme in the State.

The statement said the Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo, who led a delegation on a courtesy and advocacy visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the additional focus for ART surge activities in the State. even as she highlighted the long-standing support to the State and the US Government’s $75 million budget increase for HIV control activities in Nigeria.

Pierangelo commended Sanwo-Olu for his commitment to work with all stakeholders, as the State implements the PEPFAR ART Surge and expressed appreciation for his general cooperation with the U.S. government in order to move the State towards achieving control of the HIV epidemic.

“The United States remains committed to supporting Nigeria as it works to reduce and ultimately eliminate the scourge of HIV/AIDS among its people,” Pierangelo said.

The Consul-General called for the removal of all barriers hindering people living with HIV from accessing free services offered by the US government through the PEPFAR programme.

She highlighted the negative effect of user-fees as a major barrier to people living with HIV accessing treatment, noting that the elimination of such fees for all people living with HIV.

Pierangelo also advocated for antenatal care charges for pregnant women living with the virus, and the removal of other barriers hindering PLHIV from accessing health services.

She noted the increased funding to make anti-retroviral available would enable more people living with HIV to lead healthy, productive lives until the day a cure for the virus is found.

“Disbursement of the additional PEPFAR HIV funds is contingent upon Nigerian federal and state governments reducing or eliminating financial barriers to PLHIV accessing services, in particular fees charged by healthcare facilities for non-essential services or those already provided by PEPFAR.”

The US Government recently announced support to Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Enugu States for the launch of an ART Surge, a programme designed to put additional 500,000 people living with HIV on treatment.

The 500,000 people being placed on treatment are in addition to the more than 700,000 people already on treatment as part of the overall PEPFAR intervention.

