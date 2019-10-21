US Sanctions: Turkey says attack in Syria against terrorists

By Victoria Ojeme

Contrary to what the United States sees as an invasion, Turkey says its mission in Syria is against terrorists.

The Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria , Melih Ulueren in a statement in Abuja on Sunday said President Erdogan opined that, Turkey condemns terrorism where ever it may come from.

“There can be no ‘Your terrorist’ or ‘my terrorist’. Terrorism is, terrorism, thus should be fought where ever it may be,” he said.

The US had imposed sanctions on Turkish ministries and senior government officials in response to the country’s military offensive in northern Syria.

President Donald Trump also phoned his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to demand an immediate ceasefire.

The move comes after criticism of a US troop withdrawal from the region which some say gave Turkey a “green light”.

The Turkish offensive, which began last week, aims to push the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from the border region. Turkey considers the biggest militia in the SDF a terrorist organisation.

According to Ambassador Melih Ulueren, the main objectives of “Operation Peace Spring” will be to ensure Turkey’s border security, neutralize terrorists in the region and save Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of these terrorists.

He said “We are a committed member of the Global Coalition against DEASH. Turkey is the only country to put a chest-to-chest combat against DEASH with boots on the ground. We have neutralized more than 4.000 DEASH terrorists on our own.”

“DEASH is no stranger to Nigeria. The Boko Haram Faction, the so called “ISWAP (Islamic State West African Province) is known to declare its allegiance to DEASH.”

“Turkey has always been at the forefront of the efforts to combat DEASH. We will remain so. Turkey is focused and determined to continue the fight against DEASH, and is also a country that is fully dedicated to fighting these cowardly terrorists. DEASH is an enemy of Turkey, and we will not stop fighting them until they are completely eradicated.”

“The future of detained DEASH terrorists is of paramount importance for Turkey. The only sustainable solution is repatriation of all foreign terrorist fighters by their countries of origin.”

“The threat of terrorism originating from Syria and targeting our borders is not limited to DEASH.”

“Our Foreign Minister HE Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote in the NY Times and I quote: “….The P.Y.D./Y.P.G. may present itself to the world as the group that fought Daesh, but it also smuggles explosives to the P.K.K. by digging tunnels into Turkish soil. We have found its members ushering Daesh prisoners toward Turkey. And in November 2017, the BBC reported on a secret deal under which the Syrian Democratic Forces arranged transport and allowed hundreds of Daesh terrorists to escape during the coalition operation to liberate the city of Raqqa.”

“We had to act. Several voices expressed concerns about the safety of the Kurdish population in Syria. I want to repeat and emphasize that Turkey’s fight is not against the Kurds. Our fight is against the terrorists. Any description of the situation as “Turks against Kurds” is malicious and false. Kurds are not our enemies…”

“During the last two years, especially from the east of River Euphrates, we have been exposed to more than hundred cases of attacks or hostile acts by PYD/YPG, the Syrian offshoot of PKK which is designated as a terrorist organization by the EU and NATO.”

“Our expectations and sensitivities regarding the PYD/YPG threat were repeatedly shared with our Allies, especially the US.”

“Our talks with the US on the establishment of a safe zone has remained inconclusive.”

“Promises made by the US have not been fulfilled. PYD/YPG fortifications were not destroyed. PYD/YPG even built new ones. They did not withdraw. Their heavy weapons were not taken back.”

“We could no longer tolerate the presence of terrorists at our borders. We were compelled to take our destiny into our hands.”

“We will continue the operation until all terrorists have been wiped out of the region, our border security has been ensured.”

“The operation also aims to facilitate safe and voluntary returns of displaced Syrians. A safe zone free from terror will encourage these Syrians, including Syrian Kurds taking refuge in Turkey, to voluntarily return to their homes.”

“Turkey has no plans to modify the demographic structure in the operation area. It is the other way around. Our operation will give a chance to at least one million displaced Syrians, including Kurds, Arabs, Christians alike, to return to their ancestors’ lands after having been subject to ethnic cleansing by PYD/YPG.”

“Protection of civilians is our top priority. Our vision is recognized and supported by the Syrian National Coalition and the Syrian Interim Government, as the legitimate representatives of the Syrian people, along with the tribal representatives, Kurdish and Christian leaders across the region.”

Vanguard