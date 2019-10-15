US govt selects Aderonke Bello for Global Sports Mentoring Programme

The United States (US) Department of State has selected Journalist and Gender Advocate, Aderonke Bello to attend the Department of State’s Global Sports Mentoring Programme, GSMP, the product of a partnership between the Department of State, espnW, and the University of Tennessee’s Center for Sport, Peace & Society.

The GSMP is an international leadership development programme that was launched in 2012 by the US Department of State and consists of two pillars focusing on advancing gender equality – empowering women through sports program, and disability rights. It is a five-week, immersive mentorship experience that focuses on empowering international delegates to serve their communities by increasing access to and opportunities for participation in sports.

Ms Ronke Bello, who was recently invited by FIFA for the 2019 Women Football Convention in France was excited for her selection for the programme, “my joy knew no bounds when I received the mail on my selection, it was a moment of joy for me, like I have always said, whatever you are doing, people are always watching and taking notes, do the right thing, even when no one is watching, I very much look forward to the programme which will not only be beneficial to me but beneficial to other women across the country,” she said.

The Global Sports Mentoring Programme is From October 10 to November 19, where leading American female executives in business, education, media, non-profit, and sports sectors will work side-by-side with emerging sports leaders from around the globe, sharing valuable business and leadership skills.

“I want to especially thank the US Department of states and partners, and the US Embassy, Abuja for the nomination and I promise to be a good ambassador for Nigeria and make positive impacts from my experience when I returned,” she concludes.

The American mentors will assist the participants in the creation of strategic action plans that will be used to create specific sports opportunities for underserved women and girls when they return home.

Ms Ronke Bello’s participation in the programme will include travel to Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Texas where she will be mentored by the Head of Media Communications at Saatchi and Saatchi in Texas.

Vanguard