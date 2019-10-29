Breaking News
Urhobo Youth Congress lauds Buhari on NDDC board

NDDC
Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC

Urhobo Youth Congress (UYC)has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for transmitting to the Senate the list of nominees on Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Board for approval.

UYC in a statement signed by its president and Secretary Mr. Julius Imoniokena and Senebe  Emore said “We believe that the sending of their names for screening and possible confirmation is a proof that President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration cannot be distracted.

“We are confident that Odubu/ Okumagba – led board would be able to attend to present challenges in the Niger Delta region”.

The group  expressed appreciation to the Deputy President of the Senate,  Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the appointment of two eminent Deltans, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, who is the Managing Director and Prophet Jones Erue, Hon. Commissioner representing Delta State in the 16 -member NDDC board.

 

