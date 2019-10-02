Updated : FG returns toll gates on federal roads

Increases 2 road contracts from N30. 3bn to N46bn

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA- THE Federal Government on Wednesday said that plans were at the advanced stage to return toll gates on the federal highways.

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had in 2003 abolished toll gates in Nigerian federal highways.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola disclosed this while briefing State House cu8orrespondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa Abuja.

Fashola, flanked by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said there was no law that stopped the government from having toll gate on federal roads.

The Minister also said that the FEC gave approval for the revision of two road contracts that were awarded by the previous administration but without being cash backed from N30. 3 billion to N46 billion.

The new cost was in consistent with reality of economic rates, market price indices for roads inputs like cement, iron rods, diesel, petrol and lubricant and the changes that have taken place on the national economic stage with regard to those prices between 2010 and now

He said, “There is no reason why we can’t toll, there was a policy of government to abolish tolls or as it were, dismantle toll plaza but there is no law that prohibit tolling in Nigeria today. We expect to return toll plazas, We have concluded their designs of what they will look like, what materials they will be rebuilt with, what new considerations must go into them.

“What we are looking at now and trying to conclude is how the bank end runs.”

He said that government was also considering to eliminate payment of cash by introducing electronic mode of payment.

The Minister further disclosed that government needed to acquire more lands to expand the width of the toll gates as it proposed to have a ten lane.

According to him, “What we are looking out now and trying to conclude is how the bank end runs. And that is important because we want to limit significantly if not totally eliminate cash at the plazas while ensuring that electronic devices that are being used do not impede rapid movement.

“We are also now faced with the need to acquire more land to establish the width of the toll plazas because I believe we are looking at 10-lane plazas so that there can be more outlets. So we need to acquire more land, that is the work that is currently being done now.

“But let me also say that the expectation that collection of tolls will then produce the replacement cost of the road is perhaps not accurate because the traffic toll count that we have done on major highways does not suggest that there is enough vehicular traffic across all roads.

“The two or three heavy routes are the Lagos/Ibadan, Abuja/Kano, Abuja/Lokoja. Now, Lagos /Ibadan the heaviest traffic you will find is between Lagos and Shagamu, it is about 40 thousand vehicles. After Shagamu, heading to Ibadan drops to about 20 thousand. So most of it has gone eastward going towards Ondo and Ore and by the time you get Benin, the number significantly drops.

“It goes up again at the confluence where they are heading towards the Niger. So, you can see that it is not a static 50 thousand all the way. Same thing with Abuja, Kano, Zaria. After Kaduna, the traffic significantly drops. It is about 40 thousand there too but after Kaduna it begins to drop by the time you get to Zaria.

“If you have driven to that road before, by the time you are driving between Zaria and Kaduna you see how thin the recurring number of vehicles you meet is and as you begin to head closer between Kaduna and Abuja, the number of vehicles begin to increase.

“So I think it is important to have that at the back of your mind, not all roads have those traffic counts.

” I also want to let you know that what we are doing is not accidental, we are being deliberate and methodical. So collecting information to know what to do with which place and what.

” Going to PPP, I say that in the context of people arrogate PPPs to the right to toll, no, government can also toll. That is the point and that will happen without taking private sector fund.

“Let me refer you back to the Executive Order Seven that the President signed on tax credit for infrastructure. Essentially that is another PPP initiative where companies are supposed to invest their money in infrastructure and then recover it back from their tax payments.

“What people may not understand is first of all, the company has to make profit before it can be taxed. So when you have to build a N50 billion highway, how many Nigerian companies are even doing turnover of N50 billion in the private sector? How many are declaring profits of N50 billion and the tax that you apply on N50 billion profit is 30 percent. So if you do that, it will be about N15 billion.

“Look at it that way, so how many companies are in that? A few banks maybe and perhaps Aliko and it is surprise therefore that the Dangote group are the ones who are building the Apapa/Oworisoki express way using tax credit.”

On the approval for roads, he said,” The first one is Ibadan-Lagere-Ilesha Bypass 22km and the contract was awarded in 2010, no budgetary funding and so the rate has become so obsolete. The contractor wants new rate and that has necessitated the revision of the rate by N3.165 billion that makes the old contract of N6.7 billion has moved now to N9.8 billion.

“Also Suleja-Lambata-Minna road – this is a 101km it was awarded in two phases. The first phase was awarded in 2010 – 40km and then the second phase covering kilometre 40 to 101 was awarded in March 2015 but they used the 2010 rate.

“So, the contractor is now at a point where he said those rates are unsustainable, he can’t continue and we have recommended again that the reverse rate be considered and council approved them. It’s a revision by addition of N12.6 billion. So the contract price moved from N23.6 billion to N36.2 billion.

“It is important to also emphasize that all of these are keeping first with the desire and determination to focus on projects that can be completed rather than just starting new projects. They are also consistent with reality of economic rates, market price indices for roads inputs like cement, iron rods, diesel, petrol and lubricant and the changes that have taken place on the national economic stage with regards to those prices between 2010 and now. ”