By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FEC

THE Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved about N5.4 billion for construction of Oil and Gas parks in Akwa Ibom and the Bayelsa States and indoor shooting range for aviation security.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, while briefing State House correspondents at the end of FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Sylva, the oil and gas parks will cost about N3 billion and that the parks are to support the development of oil and gas tools.

He said that the parks will create additional 1000 jobs and improve security in the region.

He said, “Today, two Oil and Gas Parks were approved in council, one in Akwa Ibom and the other in Bayelsa State. These parks are to support the development and manufacturing of oil and gas tools. As some of you know, in some countries, the service sector of the oil industry is sometimes even bigger than the oil industry itself. “Unfortunately, in Nigeria, that sector has not really grown so much. Now, this administration is really committed to developing the service sector and that is why the oil and gas parks are being built. These parks will create a lot of jobs, we are looking at about 1000 additional jobs and of course, it will also improve the security of the Niger Delta.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Aviation, Sirika said that FEC approved about N2.4 billion for the construction of indoor shooting range for aviation security.

He said that it was in line with the approval of airport officials to bear arms towards boosting security at Nigerian airports.

He said, “Today in council two memoranda were considered for aviation. This first is the construction of an indoor shooting range for aviation security. Also read: “Recall some time ago Mr President in conformity with the Act established Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, had approved that aviation security carry arms for improved security and you also recall that these aviation personnel were trained and still receiving training and profiling and all things that will make them efficient at the DSS and other sister organizations. “Adding to that, they need tools and equipment to play the role they ought to play to keep us safe and secure. So a contract was awarded to Messrs Donteck. It is a Nigerian in an association with another company called ActionTargets of the US and the total contract sum is two billion, four hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and sixty-three thousand thirty-five naira and seventy-five kobo. “This includes all of the taxes and the completion period, of course, is two months and that has been graciously approved by His Excellency Mr. President. This is in line with suggestions and recommendations by UN counter terrorism unit and also the International Civi Aviation Organisation, ICAO. “The second memoranda that were considered and approved by council today was the ratification of the instrument of International Civil Aviation Organisation Treaties. ” They are five in number, there is the protocol to amend the convention for the separation of unlawful seizure of aircraft which is called The Hague Convention of 1970. “The other one is the protocol to amend the convention for the separation of unlawful acts against the safety of civil aviation which is the Montréal Convention of 1971. “Another one is the protocol to amend the convention on offences and certain other acts committed on board aircraft. This one also is called the Montréal Protocol of 2014. “The fourth one is a protocol to amend Article 50 (a) of the Convention on International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, called the Chicago Convention of December 1944. “The fifth one is the protocol to amend Article 56 of the Convention of International Civil Aviation Organisation, the ICAO Convention, December 1944 at Montreal. The significance of all of these is to improve safety and security.”

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemi Saraki, while briefing said that FEC approved a contract for 300 buoys for River Niger, between Lokoja and Onitsha at the cost of N581

million.

She said,” The memo that was approved by the Council on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation was for the purchase and installation of 300 buoys on the River Niger for the Nigerian Waterways. “It’s actually a repeated procurement. The first one was done in 2017 -2018 which was from Baro to Onitsha and this time we are taking it from Onitsha to Lokoja. It is much more (than the previous one). This is 300, that was 200. It is obviously to ensure that our waterways are navigable for all the vessels that will run the ports that go through. “So, the Council appreciates the importance of the safety of vessels, lives and property and it was approved. It is a six-month contract that will generate approximately a hundred and twenty direct jobs and various indirect jobs because these are buoys that float. “So. they have to actually cast and have a concrete base that sits on. Obviously opening up of that area is part of Mr President’s programme to have the infractural system in Nigeria improves and strengthened because that is how it will generate wealth for everybody. The amount is N581 million and it was awarded to Mrsssr Marina Energy Limited.” Vanguard