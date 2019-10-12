Breaking News
UPDATED: Aisha Buhari on her way back to Nigeria from UK

Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently on her way back to Nigeria from the UK.

Aisha BuhariAisha Buhari announced this via her twitter handle where she also stated that she will be accompanied by the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the UK

The president’s wife announced that she is returning to the country via her Twitter handle, saying the “Wife of the Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mrs Modupe Oguntade seeing me off”.

More details to follow….

