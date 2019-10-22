Update: NSCDC bursts 2 more ‘rehabilitation’ centres in Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, says it has burst two more rehabilitation centres alleged of meting inhuman treatments on their inmates.

The state NSCDC Deputy Commandant, Mr Nnegha Onyema, made the disclosure at a press briefing on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

According to Onyema, five operators of the centres, which are within Zaria Local Government area, have been arrested and 11 inmates evacuated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the 11 inmates, with ages ranging between 11 years and 40 years, one is from Osun State.

Onyema said that some of the inmates had leg and hand chains on them at the time of their rescue.

The rescue operation, he said, followed the intelligence-gathering efforts of the command.

“The centres, known as Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih and Marmara are both in Zaria,” he said.

According to the NSCDC chief, three of the inmates are already dead, following unbearable torture.

“One centre had released its inmates, following information that other centres had been burst, but we succeeded in arresting the operator,” he said.

He, however, said that the arrested operators, alongside the 11 victims, would be handed over to the state Ministry of Human Services and Social Development for necessary actions and prosecution.

NAN reports that the state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who was at the headquarters of the NSCDC, condemned the inhuman treatment against fellow human beings.

Balarabe assured the public that the government would take necessary actions against the operators.

She, however, said that the victims would be given comprehensive medical treatment and psychological support before reuniting them with their families.

NAN also reports that the deputy governor was in company with the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan and his counterpart in the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hajia Hafsat Baba.

Baba took a brief from the operators, while the inmates also narrated their ordeals to her.

Vanguard