UNSMIL condemns threats to Libyan Finance Ministry

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has condemned recent threats by an armed group to the Libyan Finance Ministry.

“This deplorable act constitutes a serious blow to the rule of law,’’ the UNSMIL said in a statement.

“UNSMIL expresses its full support to the competent authorities’ decision to identify and prosecute the perpetrators.

“The UNSMIL stands ready to provide all necessary support to state institutions and officials in their quest to serve the Libyan people through the full implementation of rule of law,’’ the statement added.

Last week, gunmen stormed the Finance Ministry and demanded Minister Faraj Bumtari to release payments to an armed group at gunpoint.

The Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant against the gunmen. Libya has been suffering escalating violence and security vacuum ever since the fall of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News