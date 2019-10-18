Unrepentant bandits attack Katsina village

By Bashir Bello – Katsina

Unknown gunmen and unrepentant bandits have invaded Kadobe village of Daddara Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state and carted away cows and goats.

The spokesperson of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Isah said Joint patrol teams consisting of Operations Puff Adder and Sharan Daji were mobilized to the scene and engaged the gunmen in a gun duel.

According to him, “On 17/10/2019 at about 05:51hrs, a distress call was received from Kadobe village of Daddara Jibiya LGA that unknown gunmen invaded the village and carted away cows and goats.

“Joint patrol teams consisting of Operations Puff Adder and Sharan Daji were mobilised to the scene and gave the bandits a hot chase and blocked all possible exit routes.

“in the spur of the moment, the teams engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and succeeded in dislodging them.

“The teams recovered ninety-nine (99) cows, one hundred and twenty-eight sheep (128) and one donkey. The animals were returned and handed over to the owner one Tasiu Hamisu of the same address.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to trace and arrest the unrepentant bandits,” SP Isah said.

Recall that Governor Aminu Bello Masari initiated peace dialogue initiative by visiting the bandits in their hideouts to interface with them to embrace peace and dialogue leading to the release of over 70 kidnap victims from captivity in exchange of 15 bandits in security custody.

vanguard