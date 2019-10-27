Breaking News
United overcome Norwich, despite double Krul penalty save

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul saved two VAR-awarded penalties but could not stop Manchester United from picking up their first Premier League away win in eight months with a 3-1 victory at Carrow Road.

Scott McTominay 21 gave United the lead before Krul denied Marcus Rashford from the spot after Ben Godfrey was controversially judged to have fouled Dan James in the box.

Just two minutes after that save, Rashford beat Krul following a brilliant ball from James and then VAR official David Coote overturned another Stuart Attwell decision on the stroke of half-time when Todd Cantwell’s arm blocked a Fred shot.

Anthony Martial saw Krul guess right again from the spot-kick and the Frenchman had to wait until the 73rd minute to finally beat the Dutchman and make it 3-0.

Onel Hernandez scored a consolation goal for the hosts in the 88th minute but the result means Norwich remain second bottom, while United move up to seventh from 15th.

Source: Sky Sports

