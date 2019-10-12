Breaking News
Union Bank is hiring: Job role, requirements and how to apply

Job role: Behavioral Analyst

Union Bank of Nigeria

Seniority level: Associate

Industry: Banking and Financial services

Employment type: Full-time

Job function: Finance, Analyst, Auditing/Accounting

Responsibilities

    • Data Analysis to help the business in driving performance – for Product development, etc
    • Analyzing all retail customers data and providing useful information and analysis for the business
    • To assist in Budget Process for the Branches
    • To coordinate Budget for the Branches and also analyzed by Relationship Managers
    • Ensure Relationship Managers performance are done; Achievement v Budget
    • To coordinate MPR sessions for the branches/Area
    • To ensure accurate Account Officers scorecards
    • To review performance report issued by Finance
    • To assist in Preparation of quarterly scorecards
    • Analyzing budget and performance into channels and products
    • Tracking Retail bank performance vis-à-vis the budget
    • Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Head Performance Management/MIS

To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1513399003/

