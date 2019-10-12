Union Bank is hiring: Job role, requirements and how to apply

Job role: Behavioral Analyst
Seniority level: Associate
Industry: Banking and Financial services
Employment type: Full-time
Job function: Finance, Analyst, Auditing/Accounting
Responsibilities
- Data Analysis to help the business in driving performance – for Product development, etc
- Analyzing all retail customers data and providing useful information and analysis for the business
- To assist in Budget Process for the Branches
- To coordinate Budget for the Branches and also analyzed by Relationship Managers
- Ensure Relationship Managers performance are done; Achievement v Budget
- To coordinate MPR sessions for the branches/Area
- To ensure accurate Account Officers scorecards
- To review performance report issued by Finance
- To assist in Preparation of quarterly scorecards
- Analyzing budget and performance into channels and products
- Tracking Retail bank performance vis-à-vis the budget
- Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Head Performance Management/MIS
To apply, click the link https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/1513399003/