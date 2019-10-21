Unilorin VC explains how luck saved him from pure water business

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

The Vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem Age said he ventured into pure water and soap making business in the 90s when he returned from his overseas studies and was frustrated out of the enterprise when his marketers didn’t return the sales proceeds.

He said his saving grace was one Professor Musibau Akanji who lured him into the journey of academics from where he today became the vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin stressing that there is the need for perseverance and luck to survive in business.

Professor Age speaking at a press briefing to mark the beginning of the 35th Convocation ceremony of the institution in Ilorin said perseverance and luck are indeed needed to a breakthrough in business enterprise.

He said, “When I returned to Nigeria from overseas after my studies I went into soap making and pure water manufacturing but the marketers frustrated me in the business they didn’t return the sales proceeds. Thanks to Professor Musbau Akanji who brought me into academics. There is the need for perseverance and luck to survive in entrepreneurial endeavors..”

He also urged the federal government to increase the annual budget on education in line with UNESCO’s recommended standard to make the sector better.

According to him,” the federal government should fulfill its promise to increase the annual budget on education to 15percent of the total annual Budget to bring it closer to the 26percent recommended.”

Professor Abdulkareem said that insufficient funding has largely affected the smooth running of universities in the country.

He also explained that the institution has commenced a process of increasing its capacity to generate substantial internally generated revenue to augment the fundings that come from the government.

Professor Abdulkareem noted that the university has been able to consolidate on its achievement in the last year.

He maintained that in the 2018/2019 academic session the university is converting its visions and missions to attain greatness.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university has had many of its innovation patents to commercial value.

He assured the determination of university management in achieving its goals of maintaining a standard institution.

About 12,009 students are to be conferred with first degree, Diploma, higher degrees, postgraduate Diplomas as well as Ph.D. among others during the week and long convocation ceremony.

vanguard