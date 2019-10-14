Unilorin SUG donates N495,000 to 400 level student for eye surgery

The University of Ilorin Students’ Union has donated N495, 000 to Abdulbasit Oladele, a 400 level student of the Department of Telecommunication Sciences, to enable him to undergo surgery on his eye (eye retinal detachment).

This was contained in the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, which said that Oladele had been battling with eye problem since January 2019.

According to the statement, the student had been receiving treatment at the Eyes Clinic of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) before he was referred to the Eye Foundation Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos for further treatment.

The publication stated that the patient, who is a 400 level student, had undergone two different surgeries to his right eye.

It said that the total money needed to cover the entire expenses for the treatment was put at about N1, 395, 000 out of which he was able to raise N900, 000.

It said the patient required the N495, 000 to carry out the last surgery, known as (Sectoral laser treatment in the left eye) and this prompted him to seek assistance from the University’s Students Affairs Unit.

The publication disclosed that the “cheque of N495, 000 was presented to Oladele by the Financial Secretary of the students’ Union, Mr Adedoyinsola Ola-Akanbi.

“The Students’ Union is giving the money from the purse of Babatunde Lukman Memorial Foundation(BLMF), founded to cater for students with chronic health challenges in the University,” the bulletin quoted Ola-Akanbi as saying.

According to the publication, all students of the University contribute N100 only to the account every year through their annual Students’ Union levy.

It said that Oladele had first written to the Students’ Affairs Unit seeking for financial assistance to help him complete his treatment and was subsequently referred to the Students Union for necessary action.

Vanguard Nigeria News