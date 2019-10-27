UniCal revenge, defeat UAM Tillers to win 2019 HiFL Cup

The University of Agriculture Makurdi, UAM Tillers who was the winner of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) 2018 edition has lost to the University of Calabar, Malabites in a penalty shootout in the final match played Saturday in Lagos.

The Malabites were previously defeated by UAM in 2018 edition of the HiFL and have now sweetly revenged their loss in the 2019 edition of the competition.

Malabites defeated UAM Tillers 5-4 in a penalty shootout in Lagos, Saturday to claim the spot as the winner of the second edition of the champions of the leagues edition.

The game, however, took a twist when UAM’s Anikyongu Doolymun, was awarded a red card for a second bookable offense.

It was, however, another repeat of last year’s third-place match as both teams had also played the third-place match then, and the 2018 winners emerging losers this time around.

UniCal got a well-deserved equaliser in the 57th minute, leading to the match being decided by penalty kicks, just as it was in 2018.

UniCal’s coach, Jimoh Moshudi, later said their performance in the final underscored their mental strength and desire to overcome last year’s loss.

“We had to tell ourselves the truth during the match, that it was a match that we wanted to win to keep our heads up.

“Our victory was well-deserved, as the UAM team were not better than us. We are champions and we deserve it,” he said.

Speaking during an international press conference organized before the match, Director, PACE Sports, and Entertainment Marketing, Sola Fijabi, said that he is impressed with the huge support that the league has garnered and sustained since its launch, especially during the second season.

“It is heart-warming to deliver a bigger, bolder and even better second season as promised.

“We are especially happy that the league did not only create an engagement platform for brands and several stakeholders, but it also unified students across Nigeria in the delightful spirit of sportsmanship, our expansion of teams to 32 and our very impactful coaching clinic are some of the many strides that we achieved in the season.

“We are extremely prepared for the 2020 edition and we are hopeful that like this second season, subsequent editions of the league will continue to have positive impact on sports and education in Nigeria” Fijabi concluded.

Speaking after the final match, President, Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) Prof Stephen Hamafyelto expressed satisfaction about the organization and execution of the second edition.

“This edition has really proven that we are here for the long term.

“We have once again delivered on the promises we made regarding standards, discipline even fair-play, especially as it concerns delivering a bigger and better league season

“We are glad that the league has not only given a voice and a face to football talents across the country and in various institutions but is also providing hope and a veritable platform of success for the numerous talents that are being discovered” He added.

32 teams participated in the 2019 HiFL season. NAN reports that the competition’s third-place match between Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) ended 4-3 in favour of UNILORIN after regulation time play ended 0-0.

The Higher Institutions Football League is organised by PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing in partnership with the Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA).

