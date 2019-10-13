Unemployment: Look beyond white-collar jobs, marketing coy urges youths

A multi-level marketing and manufacturing company, Norland Nigeria, has advised unemployed youths in Nigeria not be fixated on white-collar jobs, but explore other means to make a living.

Mrs Anthonia Ibekwe, Co-founder of the organisation, gave the advice on Sunday in Lagos while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the Norland’s 2nd anniversary celebration and awards.

Ibekwe said that the number of formal jobs was shrinking in the country, urging youths to explore many opportunities outside the formal settings to be engaged and lead productive lives.

”Many youths are unemployed today, because they believe they must work in offices, and so they are searching endlessly for white-collar jobs.

”’There is nothing wrong in looking for jobs in offices, but the reality is that the jobs are no more there.

”Our youths should explore many opportunities outside the formal setting, instead of remaining unemployed, looking for what is not sure,” she said.

The Norland co-founder said the organisation had touched the lives of many in various ways since it came to the country two years ago.

Ibekwe said the company, through its health and lifestyle products, had improved the wellbeing and living standard of many Nigerians.

She said that many distributors of the company’s multi-marketing network had been impacted and empowered through generous rewards.

”Norland is a registered multi-level marketing and manufacturing company that has come to empower Nigerians and promote their health and wellbeing.

”We are encouraging more Nigerians to key into our products and multi-level marketing network as we are for health, wellbeing and prosperity,” she said.

Ibekwe said that the anniversary and awards was to mark the ”phenomenal strides” of Norland in just two years in the country and reward distributors.

Also, Mrs Amaka Success, another Co-founder of Norland Nigeria, urged youths to be focussed and be determined to actualise their life goals.

Success said that the company had empowered many of its distributors across the country .

”I don’t think lack of education and others should be barrier to one’s quest for success.

”What matters is determination and hardwork. We have empowered many of our distributors of different classes and backgrounds.

“We are here for wellbeing and prosperity; we don’t see barriers,” she said.

Success said that achievements the company had recorded were as a result of the confidence Nigerians reposed in it, calling for more support for the organisation.

Also, Mr Kenny Chen, Vice-President, Norland Africa, said that the company was present in 20 African countries with two offices in Nigeria.

Chen explained that the company was not only involved in multi-level marketing, but in the production of lifestyle and health products like herbal tea, pants liners and others.

He said Nigeria was one of the biggest markets of Norland and that the company had recorded great strides since it came into the country.

In her remarks, Mrs Asi Emmanuel, a top distributor of the company’s products, said she had made great fortunes marketing Norland’s products.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 40 SUVs were presented to top distributors by the company.

Some other distributors also went home with items such as LED TVs, refrigerators among others as rewards for high performance.