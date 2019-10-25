UN house reopens in Nigeria, 8 years after Boko Haram attack

The United Nations Day (October 24) was celebrated in Nigeria with the official re-opening of the U.N. building in Abuja.

The UN building was closed in 2011 after a deadly attack by the Boko Haram insurgent group. Reports indicated that 23 people were including U.N. workers, guards, and visitors were killed while more than 60 were injured.

Opening the event, the delegated organisers started with the nation’s National Anthem performed by the National Assembly guards brigade.

Speaking during the event, Mark Lowcock, the U.N. Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs said, “The reopening of U.N. house today is an act of defiance against such terror,

“We stand together to say that we will not be cowed by violence. We will continue to support the Nigerian people, fulfill their dreams of a future of prosperity and security.”

Recalling the tragedic Boko Haram attack. the U.N. representative for Nigeria, Edward Kallon told VOA; “What started as a normal working day at the U.N. house on Friday 26th of August, 2011 quickly turned into a disaster to the United Nations staff, families and some of our partners,”

“It was indeed a dark day for the United Nations.”

The Federal Government pledged to rebuild the U.N. office and in 2012 approved $15 million for the project.

Former foreign affairs minister Joy Ogwu said the United Nations and Nigeria remain committed partners.

“I want to express my appreciation to the resident coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon and the entire U.N. staff for their resilience in upholding the highest tradition of the United Nations in spite of the enormous challenges they have faced,” Ogwu said. “The reopening of the rebuilt and refurbished U.N. house in Abuja is a great testament to Nigeria’s unflinching commitment to multilateralism.”

Nigeria became a United Nations member in 1960, eight days after its independence from Britain.

