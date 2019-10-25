UN commends FG’s peace restoration, humanitarian services in North East

UN on Friday lauded the Federal Government over the successes recorded in the counter-terrorism campaigns and humanitarian services to address the humanitarian crisis, enhance stability and recovery process in the North East.

Mr Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, made the commendation in a statement in Maiduguri on Friday.

Lowcock, who just concluded an official visit to Borno, disclosed that the government’s feat enabled over two million displaced persons from the Boko Haram onslaughts to successfully resettle back to their communities.

“Thanks to the successful efforts of the Nigerian authorities and others between 2016 and 2018; to regain control of areas previously ravaged by the insurgents, more than two million displaced people have been able to return home.

“But renewed violence, most of it perpetrated by Boko Haram insurgents, has sparked an upsurge in forced displacement in Borno, with more than 140,000 people forced to move this year alone.

“Many farmers have missed multiple planting seasons and more than three million people are food insecure.

“I am clear that military and security measures against the insurgents are a necessary and legitimate part of the response led by the Nigerian authorities.

“Military action needs to be proportionate and avoid adding to the plight of civilians, huge numbers of whom have suffered terribly as a result of the actions of the terrorists and insurgents.

“And military action on its own will not solve this problem.

“It is therefore extremely important that the Nigerian Government, including institutions like the North East Development Commission (NEDC), also implement wider measures to address the root causes of the crisis, relieve humanitarian suffering, and promote stabilisation, recovery and development.

“I strongly support these measures,” Lowcock said.

Lowcock said that humanitarian organisations operating in the country received support from the international community and should operate in accordance with international standards, including counter-terrorism related conditions, national laws, and humanitarian principles.

He noted that their operation in that way was not only a matter of principle but also a required practical condition of funding from the major donors.

The UN official added that international organisations working in the northeast were authorised to do so through the government registration process and local approvals from the relevant authorities.

Lowcock revealed that he received assurances from the relevant authorities that the suspension of the activities of Mercy Corps and Action Against Hunger (AAH) would be lifted soon, adding that the development would facilitate the immediate resumption of life-saving assistance to nearly 400,000 people.

According to him, the government also plans dialogue with relevant stakeholders, including the UN and NGOs, to discuss the shared challenges in Borno.

He added that the measure would enhance the peace building process, promote recovery, assistance and protection of civilians in the northeast.

Lowcock explained that humanitarian organisations through their good network had provided life-saving assistance to millions of persons affected by the conflict since 2009 in the region.

“The UN and humanitarian partners have supported the humanitarian response in the northeast since the beginning of the crisis.

“In 2019; they have so far provided critical and life-saving assistance to more than 3.8 million people, they have been operating in the most challenging circumstances.

“A total of 38 UN and NGO workers, most of them Nigerian, have been killed since 2011.

“Ten aid workers have died as a result of violence perpetrated by Boko Haram and other non-state armed groups in the past 18 months, while others are still missing,” he added.

