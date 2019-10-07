Umahi swears in 14 new permanent secretaries

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Monday swore in 14 new Permanent Secretaries for the state’s Civil Service. The governor, at a ceremony held at the Government House, Abakaliki urged the appointees to discharge their duties creditably in line with the vision of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 14 new permanent secretaries inaugurated was in addition to the previous 12.

The new permanent secretaries includes Mr Christian Achi, Ministry of Health; Mrs Patricia Okiri, Ministry of Budget, Planning and Research and Mr Ogbonnaya Otta, Ministry of Internal Security.

Other are: Mr Martin Uguru, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development; Eze Sunday Silas, Ministry of Water Resources and Dr Emmanuel Nwafor, Ministry of Environment.

The new appointees also includes Mr Emeokoro Chukwuma, Ministry of Solid Minerals producing communities; Okoronkwo Jonathan, Ministry of Youths and Sports Development and Mr Ituma Elijah, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“We are integrating you totally into the mainstream of government activities. And you must also know that you are now 50 and 100 per cent civil and public servants,” Umahi said.

Meanwhile, the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Cletus Ofoke enjoined the new appointees to justify the confidence reposed on them by the state government.

“I urge you to follow the rules of your various offices,” Ofoke said.

Otta, who spoke unbehalf of other appointees, promised to deliver their duties diligently.