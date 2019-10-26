The driver of the Essex, United Kingdom lorry trailer inside which 39 people were found dead has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people, Essex police have said.

The 25-year-old, Mo Robinson reportedly from Northern Ireland was arrested early on Wednesday morning after police were alerted to the discovery of the 31 men and eight women found dead in the back of a lorry trailer in Grays, Essex.

Robinson had picked up the trailer, which had arrived in Purfleet from Zeebrugge, with his Scania lorry cab less than an hour earlier, Guardian UK reported.

Four other people arrested over the deaths, including a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland who was detained at Stansted airport on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter, remain in custody.

Officers had earlier arrested a couple, named locally as haulage boss Thomas Maher and his wife Joanna, both 38, of Warrington, on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking.

A fifth man, who is understood to be sought by Essex police in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry in Grays on Wednesday, has also been arrested in Dublin.

Irish police told Guardian UK: “Earlier today 26 October 2019 at Dublin Port, An Garda Síochána arrested a male in his early 20s from Northern Ireland on foot of an outstanding court order for an offence in this jurisdiction.”

The man is expected to appear in court later on Saturday.

